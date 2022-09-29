Running the virtual London marathon
By Scarlett Hills-Brooks | Reporter |
Friday 30th September 2022 9:00 am
Jed Harvey will be running the virtual London marathon around Siblyback Lake ( )
Jed Harvey will be taking part in a virtual London marathon on Sunday, October 2.
To raise money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association Jed will be walking nine laps around Siblyback Lake, the equivalent to 26.2 miles of the marathon in London.
The challenge is in aid of Jed’s father, Dick Harvey, who is suffering with Motor-neuron Disease.
So far a total of £1596 has been raised.
