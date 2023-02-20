By Kerenza Moore
RUNNERS have supported their local Food Bank while putting in the miles.
Power Runs Cornwall, based in Liskeard, is a community group that prides itself on supporting other community groups – their members can sometimes be seen in costume raising awareness or funds for good causes.
The Food Bank Run is a new country-wide initiative that encourages running clubs and groups to organise their own run to collect donations for their local food bank, explained Power Runs Cornwall leader Sandra Haynes.
“The runs take place throughout February as this is a month that is particularly hard for people following Christmas,” she said. “We pledged to do a run, and contacted Liskeard and Looe Food Bank, who gave us a list of their urgently needed items.”
Fifteen runners took part in the event at Siblyback Lake, supported on and off the route by friends and family, and leaving donations of food to be taken back into Liskeard.
“Myself and fellow runner Jo Richards dropped our donations to the Food Bank warehouse so they could be distributed to those in need,” said Sandra. “We managed to collect 50 kilos of urgently needed items such as cereal, pasta sauces, coffee and toilet roll.”
The Power Runs Cornwall group in Liskeard is currently the only one of its kind in the county.
It’s part of Run Together, a social running programme facilitated by England Athletics and designed to provide fun, friendly, supportive and inclusive running opportunities for everyone locally.
The group meets on Wednesday and Friday evenings in Liskeard: anyone interested in joining should contact [email protected] or look on the website at groups.runtogether.co.uk/PowerRunsCornwall