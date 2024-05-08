A RUNNER with multiple sclerosis (MS) will be tackling the entire Cornish coastline to help raise money for charity this month.
Simon Teagle will be starting his running challenge in Welcombe Mouth near Bude on May 12 covering 480km (300 miles) and travelling an elevation of 18,000 metres along the South West coast path before ending his journey in Cremyll on May 18 – the journey is equivalent to running 11 marathons.
Simon is taking on this challenge to raise funds and awareness for his local Samson Centre for MS in Guildford, Surrey.
To donate visit www.justgiving.com/team/cornishcoastchallenge