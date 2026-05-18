A RUNNER from St Austell has completed a gruelling charity challenge in memory of her brother.
Vicki Igoe ran four miles every four hours for 48 hours, an exhausting 4 x 4 x 48 challenge, for the mental health charity Mind.
Charlie, Vicki’s brother who volunteered with the St Austell-based Harbour Housing charity, died a year ago.
Vicki said: “I’ve just completed this 4 x 4 x 48 challenge for Mind, the mental health charity. I sadly lost my brother Charlie a year ago. He was a massive advocate for mental health wellbeing.
“I would like to thank everyone that has supported me throughout, including, of course, my family including my mum, dad and partner Dean, my brothers and sisters and all of the kids.”
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