Rugby club to stage PSA blood testing
Monday 29th August 2022 11:00 am
SALTASH Rugby Club are hosting a PSA blood testing evening on Wednesday, August 31.
Running for two-and-a-half hours from 6.30pm to 9pm, men over the age of 40 are able to come in to detect early signs of prostate disease.
To register and book your timeslot, visit www.mypsatests.org.uk or call the office on 01926 419959. A minimum donation of £20 is required to raise prostate health awareness.
Saltash RFC is situated at Moorlands Lane (PL12 4HJ).
