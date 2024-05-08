The second new category ‘City Life’ will feature photos of animals who have ventured into towns and cities and live amongst us. Not all animals live in the countryside, there are plenty of animals all around us, many of which share urban spaces with people. The aim of these photos is to show something human-made with the animal subject - such as pavements, buildings, railings, traffic lights and more. It can be artistic, funny, or awe-inspiring and aims to get people thinking about the relationship between animals and spaces designed for humans.