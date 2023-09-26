In all 237 guinea pigs arrived into the care of the charity up to August, which is already almost as many as were taken in during the whole of 2022. This worrying trend seems well established - with last year’s intake of 253 marking a 77% rise on the previous year, mirroring a rise in the numbers of rabbits and other small furry animals that the charity has been left to care for and rehome - including massive rises in the numbers of rats (193%) and mice (191%) over the same period.