Now the charity is urging people to join its million-strong movement with animals facing “some of the biggest threats in our history” - including the cost of living crisis, the growth of intensive farming and climate change. RSPCA chief executive Chris Sherwood said: "Our dedicated rescue teams are so busy on the frontline for animals, and - as we celebrate our landmark 200th anniversary this week - we’re expecting to be as busy as ever. "Our birthday week was the busiest week of the whole year last year - and we’re proud that, working with the public, we’re continuing to help animals in Cornwall and across the country. “But we know we can't do this alone - and the support of our friends in the animal welfare sector, and the public, is set to be more important than ever as we all look to work together to create a kinder, better world for all animals. “To keep creating a better world for every animal, we need more people to take action. That’s why, in our 200th year, we want one million people to join our movement - and to share in our vision for every kind.” June 16 marks two centuries since the animal welfare organisation - then the SPCA - was founded at Old Slaughter's Coffee House in London, by a London vicar, Arthur Broome, and 22 founding members, including the MPs William Wilberforce and Richard Martin. By 1840, Queen Victoria had given permission for the Society to add 'Royal' to its name - and this Royal link was recently maintained with HRH King Charles III confirmed as the charity's new patron. In the 200 years since its formation, the RSPCA has worked to change industries, laws, minds, and animals' lives - and believes working with the public, and education, will be key with animals now facing a raft of new challenges. The charity has launched a new tool on its website to help people understand how they can help an animal in need as quickly as possible.