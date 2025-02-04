THE RSPCA Cornwall branch in St Columb Major is calling for compassionate foster volunteers to come forward due to the annual increase dogs and cats needing new homes following the festive season.
The Venton Centre is staging a Foster Findout event on Saturday, February 15 at 10am or 2pm.
A spokesperson from the centre said: “It is becoming usual these days that we get an increase in dogs and cats after the so-called festive season and accommodation is becoming tight, so we need fosterers to help rehome and support these vulnerable animals.
“We are dedicated to finding forever homes for cats, kittens, dogs and puppies who need a fresh start in life.
“Many of these animals have faced challenging circumstances, including abandonment and abuse, and require temporary care while they regain trust in humans and learn essential social skills.
“While adoption is a joyful outcome for many animals, fostering also plays a critical role in their rehabilitation therefore to encourage more people to consider fostering, RSPCA Cornwall branch is hosting a special Fostering Findout event.
“There are two sessions, and our specialist staff will be on hand to answer questions, provide information about the fostering process, and possibly introduce volunteers to potential furry guests.
“Whether people are able to provide short, medium, or long-term care, fostering gives vulnerable animals the chance to thrive in a supportive home environment.
“We all get real pleasure when a resident, young or old, large or small, finds a loving forever home but fostering is equally important, giving animals the time and care they need to heal and learn to trust again.
“If anyone has ever thought about fostering or simply want to learn more, this informal event is the perfect opportunity to find out how they can make a difference.”