CREWS responsible for the movement of nuclear submarines and other naval vessels in and out of Devonport Naval Base could be hit by strike action.
Tugboats and marine service crews working for Seco Marine have decided to take industrial action next month in a dispute over feared job losses.
In the region of 300 workers, many with decades of experience, will walk out of bases at Plymouth, Portsmouth and in Scotland after they were locked out of consultations over the services they provide, despite their vital expertise.
As part of their roles, the crews are responsible for the movement of nuclear submarines, aircraft carriers and other naval vessels in and out of ports. The proposed service changes would impact on their ability to provide a 24-7 365-day service, including for the nuclear submarines who maintain the UK’s continuous at sea deterrent.
They are employed by Serco Marine, which is currently in talks with the Ministry of Defence (MoD) about renewing its 10-year £1.2 billion contract with the Royal Navy. Officials have indicated they want to reduce the contract by £250 million, putting nearly 100 jobs at risk.
In previous contract negotiations, skippers and crews from the Royal Navy’s afloat services have been involved in consultations to provide critical insight into how the service operates at sea. A significant number of the affected workers transferred to Serco in 2008, following the privatisation of the Royal Maritime Auxiliary Service, and have experience ranging from 20 to 45 years.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Serco and the MoD must listen to these seasoned seafarers. Ignoring their expertise risks vital jobs and decades of working knowledge and endangers fleet safety. They have Unite’s complete backing in taking strike action.”
In addition to towing, Serco Marine staff are responsible for passenger transportation, tank cleaning and delivering fuel, water and munitions at all Royal Navy ports. They also take part in trials work and nuclear safety activities.
The workers begin working to rule and an overtime ban on March 6. Tug masters, boatmasters and bargemasters will take 24 hours of strike action on the same day.
The next day (March 7), technical managers, workshop managers, senior engineers, junior engineers, tank cleaners and technicians will take 24 hours of strike action.
On March 10, all shore grades, office, workshop and shore staff, mates, able seaman, fuel supervisors, barge operatives and pilot boat crews will stage a further 24-hour strike.
Unite represents about half of Serco Marine’s total workforce. Further industrial action will be scheduled if the dispute is not resolved.
Unite national officer John McGookin said: “The strikes will cause significant disruption to the fleet but our members have no choice if they are to protect these vital services.
“There is still time to avoid industrial action, but that will require Serco Marine and the MoD engaging in meaningful consultations with the workforce over the impact of the proposed contract changes.”