A SOUTH East Cornwall community has been on the receiving end of a familiar reign of terror - with ‘savage, swooping seagulls’ disrupting their postal deliveries.
Residents in Liskeard have been informed by Royal Mail that there will be disruption to the arrival of their mail after postal workers were set on by swooping seagulls.
The town has recently been a hive of activity for the flying, feathery fiends, with the nearby Morrisons fencing off eight parking spaces due to a seagull building a nest under a tree.
They are a protected species under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981.
A spokesperson for the Royal Mail told residents in a letter: "As you may be aware, we are currently experiencing some difficulties safely delivering to you and your neighbour due to seagulls in the area, swooping at delivering staff in order to protect their young.
"The purpose of this letter is to firstly advise you of the issues we are experiencing but also to assure you that we will continue to attempt deliveries every day.
“Please accept my apologies for any inconvenience this may cause but whilst Royal Mail is committed to providing a consistent daily delivery to addresses, we do place the highest priority on the safety of our employees."