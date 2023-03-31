“Why does everything have to be modern like this mad mess? If it isn’t broken, don’t break it, that’s what we used to say. It’s not like it used to be here, you know. Once upon a time, we had our own postman, and he had a cat that used to go in the little red van with him. We knew him by name, now it’s all so anonymous. The other day, I had a parcel arrive that wasn’t even in my name! I think I will have to complain, but it won’t change anything, it never does.”