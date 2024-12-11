AS we edge closer and closer to Christmas Day, residents will be preparing to send their gifts to friends and family across the country, and Royal Mail have confirmed the final posting dates to ensure everything arrives before the big day.
Those looking for low cost postage, now only have a week to send off any cards of gifts before December 25. Anything being sent Royal Mail 2nd Class and 2nd Class Signed For must be sent before December 18 to ensure a Christmas Day delivery.
However, there are some later opportunities to get things posted with different delivery.
Those sending packages via Royal Mail 1st Class and 1st Class Signed For have until Friday, December 20 to send gifts, while those using Royal Mail Special Delivery Guaranteed have until Monday, December 23.
Due to the Christmas period, those sending via Royal Mail Tracked 24, should send parcels by Saturday, December 21 and Royal Mail Tracked 48 by Friday, December 20.