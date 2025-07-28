FOLLOWING England Women’s dramatic penalty shoot-out victory over Spain in the European Cup final in Basel on Sunday night, Royal Mail will honour the historic win with a special postmark.
The reigning champions successfully defended their title, cementing their place at the top of European football.
The commemorative postmark will appear on stamped mail across the UK from Monday, 28 July to Friday, 1 August. It reads: It’s Home. Again. Champions of Europe 2025. England Women's Football Squad
Royal Mail spokesperson Natasha Ayivor said, “Successfully defending their European title is a remarkable achievement that has truly captured the nation’s mood. It’s a moment worthy of a special postmark. Our congratulations go to the manager, players, and all the backroom staff on this fantastic win!”
The gesture marks national recognition for another historic moment in English football.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.