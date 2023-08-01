The Royal Cornwall Show secretary has announced his retirement.
Christopher Riddle ARAgS is to retire as secretary of the Royal Cornwall Agricultural Association (RCAA) in September 2024 after 45 years of "exceptional service and outstanding achievement."
Chris is only the ninth person, since the formation of the Cornwall Agricultural Society in 1793 (later changed to the Royal Cornwall Agricultural Association in 1858), to hold the position of Secretary.
He first started to work for the Association in 1979, and was appointed as Assistant Secretary in 1985, before taking over the role of Secretary from his father Albert Riddle in 1989.
Albert had himself held the role since 1957 and was the first full-time Secretary of the RCAA.
The Association plans to have a successor in place before the 2024 Royal Cornwall Show in June to work alongside Chris during the event, before the reins are formally handed over to the new secretary at the end of September next year.