ORGANISERS for the Royal Cornwall Show have asked members of the public for patience as it navigates the decision to cancel the final day of the event.
The Saturday of the three-day show had to be cancelled amid the danger posed from wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour in addition to significant rain fall overnight.
In a statement issued on behalf of the organisers for the event, representatives said that their team were working through a ‘significant number’ of enquiries and requests.
They said that as soon as further information is available, it will be communicated through ‘its official channels’.
It also thanked people affected for their understanding.
A spokesperson for the Royal Cornwall Show said: “We completely understand the disappointment, frustration and uncertainty that many people are feeling following the cancellation of the Saturday of the Royal Cornwall Show, and we appreciate that everyone will have questions about what happens next.
“Our team is currently working through a significant number of enquiries and requests, and we would ask for your patience while we ensure that all matters are considered carefully and consistently. We are committed to providing clear information and updates as soon as decisions are made and next steps are confirmed.
“At this stage, we kindly ask that everyone bears with us while we work through the various queries arising from the cancellation. As soon as we have further information to share, it will be communicated through our official channels.
“We recognise that many traders, exhibitors, competitors, visitors, volunteers and partners have invested considerable time, effort and expense into the event, and we do not underestimate the impact this situation has had. Thank you for your understanding, patience and continued support while we work through the process and provide further updates.
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