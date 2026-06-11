THE Eden Project will pass on significant summer savings to visitors following new government legislation that will see VAT cut from 20 percent to 5 per cent for UK family attractions.
The welcome relief will see ten weeks of ‘Great British Summer Savings’ on general admission and children’s meals for visitors to the Eden Project between Thursday, June 25 and Tuesday, September 1.
The reduced rate represents a 23 per cent discount for a family of four on Eden’s on the door ticket price, with under 5’s going free as normal.
As an educational charity celebrating its 25th anniversary, the Eden Project has welcomed the decision at a time when families are feeling the effects of the cost of living.
Simon Townsend, general manager at the Eden Project, said: “Everyone deserves to enjoy the summer holidays – and nothing says family holiday like a great British day out.
“We’d like to say a big ‘thank you’ to the Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves for passing this welcome scheme.
“As a charity, every ticket sold supports our charitable mission to help people build a closer relationship with the natural world – which we know is vital for wellbeing, confidence and resilience.
“We do that through showstopping programmes, eye-opening exhibits and rich cultural experiences.
“Being able to pass these savings on means more families can enjoy a day out together, at a time when it matters most, while contributing to a great cause.”
The Great British Summer Savings admissions are available to purchase and will apply to all general admission, universal and pension credit tickets purchased for a visit. Any tickets already purchased for these dates at the full rate will be refunded the difference.
To find out more and pre-book tickets, visit: www.edenproject.com
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