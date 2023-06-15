There was much excitement in the horse arena during their year's Royal Cornwall Show, as they competed for a top honour.
Sarah Julian and Ash Devonshire from Newquay entered Tredellans Jewels into the Cornish-born and bred class and won the first place rosette. Sarah explained: “It’s always a brilliant local show.”
Lowenna Payne, 13, of Redruth, was delighted to show her 12-year-old pony ‘Toffee Two’. Having come away with champion last year, Lowenna was raring to go. She was pleased to be attending the show, presenting her Exmoor pony, a rare breed. “We have done a meet and greet, and it’s great to represent the breed,” she said.
