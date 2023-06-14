K C & P Hawkey of Bodmin were delighted when their bull Sowenna Nemo, a 12 month old British Simmental, won ‘Junior Male Champion’ and Reserve Champion for its class. Piers, son of Keith and Caroline Hawkey, is pictured with the magnificent animal. Piers said: “A lot of people think this is a day off, it really isn’t — it is a lot of work, but it’s worth it”.