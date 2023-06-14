THE cattle section at this year's Royal Cornwall Show provided a great representation of the many breeds used in UK farming — with may of our local exhibitors coming away with bonus rosettes.
Among them were Julie Brooks and Nigel Jenkinson from Shebbear who were delighted when their prize winning British Blue, Dymond Blue Rousin, received Champion status. Julie was showing the cattle on behalf of Candy and Nigel, the owners. Julie explain: “It’s great to win at a local show with a young team.”
John Rowe of Camborne also won a Breed Champion with his Dairy Shorthorn. John said: “We don’t go very often, but when we do it’s nice to be up top.” John bought his first calf in 1983 and has been showing ever since.
K C & P Hawkey of Bodmin were delighted when their bull Sowenna Nemo, a 12 month old British Simmental, won ‘Junior Male Champion’ and Reserve Champion for its class. Piers, son of Keith and Caroline Hawkey, is pictured with the magnificent animal. Piers said: “A lot of people think this is a day off, it really isn’t — it is a lot of work, but it’s worth it”.
While David Stacey from St Austell was awarded a first in the ‘Cow and Calf’ category with his British Charolais and second in Special Breed South West. David explained that he “felt good” about being a part of the show.