Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust cares for 56 Covid-19 patients in hospital

Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 56 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on August 2 was up from 47 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased by 40% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 40.
Across England there were 10,177 people in hospital with Covid as of August 2, with 240 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 8% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 5%.
The figures also show that 68 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust in the week to July 31. This was down from 77 in the previous seven days.