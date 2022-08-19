Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust cares for 34 Covid-19 patients in hospital

Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust cares for 34 Covid-19 patients in hospitalRoyal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 34 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
Subscribe newsletter
Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 34 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on August 16 was down from 40 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 56% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 78.
Across England there were 7,832 people in hospital with Covid as of August 16, with 195 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 43% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 39%.
The figures also show that 46 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust in the week to August 14. This was down from 59 in the previous seven days.