Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust cares for 13 Covid-19 patients in hospital

Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 13 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on June 21 was up from nine on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 35% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 20.

Across England there were 6,002 people in hospital with Covid as of June 21, with 149 of them in mechanical ventilation beds – though none were at Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 29% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 5%.