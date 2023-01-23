A royal saloon railway carriage that is more than 125 years old is being restored in South East Cornwall.
The carriage was constructed by the Great Western Railway for Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee in 1897.
The special carriage is being restored by Railholiday and people will have a chance to view the work being carried out during an open day on Sunday.
The business, in St Germans, will be opening its doors to visitors between noon and 4pm.
Railholiday, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, specialises in converting derelict railway carriages into sustainable holiday accommodation.
The company already has four fully-restored Victorian carriages, these being a bijou luggage van, an elegant slip carriage, a brake third carriage that is accessible for wheelchair users and a travelling post office which was being pulled by the City of Truro locomotive when it broke a 100mph speed record in 1904.
Railholiday won three prizes in the 2022-23 Cornwall Tourism Awards in the accessibility, wildlife friendly, and sustainable and responsible tourism categories.
On Sunday, visitors will be able to explore Railholiday’s 10 acres of woodland, complete with a snowdrop walk.
There is no charge for entry but refreshments will be on sale in aid of St Germans youth charities, and plants and books will be available in return for donations to Cornwall Wildlife Trust.
For more information, visit the website at railholiday.co.uk