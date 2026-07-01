300 CREWS will compete in the first ever GigRower European Championships which begins today (Thursday, July 2) in south east Cornwall.
Based at the Mount Edgcumbe Estate, near Torpoint, the championships mark a major milestone for Cornish Pilot Gig rowing, bringing together hundreds of rowers, aged from 12 to over 60, to compete for the first European titles.
The event, which has been organised by the Cornish Pilot Gig Association (CPGA) and runs until Sunday, July 5, will see around 1,200 rowers take part in some races on the water. More than fifty gig clubs from across the UK are taking part, with each bringing their own boats and crews.
Spectators will be able to watch the action from Plymouth’s waterfront and the Hoe as well as from Mount Edgcumbe Country Park, where a big screen will show the racing. Mount Edgcumbe will host food vendors, traders, licensed bars, camping and live entertainment for competitors and visitors alike.
Evening entertainment in the SkyBar marquee includes local comedian Johnny Cowling on Friday, live music from Josh Curnow on Saturday and party band The Sound bringing the championships to a close on Sunday.
Chair of the CPGA Trustee’s Phoebe Millar, said, "The inaugural GigRower European Championships marks an exciting milestone for our sport. As gig rowing continues to grow across the UK and internationally, we're seeing more clubs, more competitors and an ever-growing community.
“We hope these Championships become an annual fixture, bringing crews together year after year to celebrate the competition, camaraderie and heritage that make gig rowing so special.”
The championships will feature a demanding race format designed to reward consistency as well as speed. Adult crews will contest three races in each category – a long start-line seeding race, promotion and relegation heats, before culminating in championship finals.
Junior crews will compete in seeding races before battling it out in championship finals on the final day. Racing begins on Thursday with the Masters and Super Vets categories, before their Finals on Friday.
Vets crews begin their campaign with seeding races on Friday before Finals on Saturday. The Championships conclude on Sunday with the Junior and Senior Finals, where the inaugural European champions will be crowned.
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