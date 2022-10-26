Route to Liskeard School and Community College “safe to walk”
NEW school children in the local area may not be eligible for bus passes to Liskeard School and Community College next year after some routes were declared ‘safe to walk’ by Cornwall Council.
Several school routes in the local area have been declared suitable for walking by Cornwall Council’s Cormac team including St Cleer to Liskeard and Dobwalls to Liskeard.
The Cornwall Council Home to Transport policy for 2022-2023 states: “A child will be eligible for transport free of charge to his or her nearest qualifying school (or designated school if it is not the nearest) where a place is available if he or she lives outside statutory walking distance.
“Statutory walking distance’ is defined in Section 444(5) of the Education Act 1996 as two miles for children aged under eight years and three miles for children aged eight years and over.
“Cornwall Council retains the right to reassess a route classified as an unsafe walking route.
“If the route is later assessed as being suitable for school pedestrian use, Cornwall Council will phase-in the withdrawal of transport, meaning assistance will be refused for new applications only.
“Any existing entitlements will not be withdrawn.”
This means Cornwall Council have no obligation to provide transport for children who fall into the three-mile catchment area of Liskeard; St Cleer, Tremar, Common Moor, Darite, etcetera and any children who are currently eligible may retain school transport, but from now, since the routes have been declared safe, no new children will qualify for a bus service.
This pedestrian route assessment looked at one route from St Cleer to Liskeard School and Community College. The suggested route travels along residential roads, continuing through Well Lane and Fore Street in St Cleer before joining a footpath. The route then continues along the footpath for around 500 metres to join Venslooe Hill. At Barras Cross the route continues along Tremeddan Lane to Greenbank Road to lead directly to the school.
Concerns have been raised that the advised route Cornwall Council have validated encompasses open moorland, wooded stretches, muddy trails and single track lanes with extreme gradient and blind bends, some with little or no street lighting which during the winter would become increasingly more dangerous.
Cllr Kevin Johnson, chair of St Cleer Parish Council, explained: “You really would need to walk the route (as I have done) to genuinely recognise how completely ludicrous this proposal actually is. The section across St Cleer Downs is a steep gradient, mud and rock bridlepath. It is secluded, unlit, tree lined and entirely unsuitable for potentially vulnerable lone walkers including the more elderly, infirm or less adventurous.
“Walking three miles across open moorland to get to school — it’s 2022 not 1822.”
Cornwall Council’s website confirms: “Cornwall Council will continue to provide transport for these routes until further notice.”
The Cornish Times have contacted Cornwall Council for further comment.
