Route to Liskeard School and Community College “safe to walk”

This pedestrian route assessment looked at one route from St Cleer to Liskeard School and Community College. The suggested route travels along residential roads, continuing through Well Lane and Fore Street in St Cleer before joining a footpath. The route then continues along the footpath for around 500 metres to join Venslooe Hill. At Barras Cross the route continues along Tremeddan Lane to Greenbank Road to lead directly to the school.