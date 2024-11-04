MEMBERS of the Rotary Club of St Austell Bay have once again been making a practical difference in the community
Rotarians and their wives and family members worked with staff, parents and children to clean up an area of land at Charlestown Primary School, providing additional space for recreation.
Headteacher Alana McGovern and deputy head Katie Lee-Elkins thanked them for their hard work over two days.
If anyone would like to know more about the club, contact Lewis Kelly on 07852 396826. All are welcome to attend a few of the club’s Monday evening meetings at the Britannia Inn, before considering membership.