AN upcoming road closure will see drivers facing nearly an hour-long diversion as roadworks get underway.
From Saturday, April 6, a stretch of the B3362 – past Greystone Bridge – through Milton Abbot will be closed for essential road works.
The works will be in place until April 10.
However, the closure, which stretches around four miles, will lead drivers on a diversion lengthening their trip by nearly an hour.
The 52-minute route will see drivers travel 25-miles, heading all the way down to Callington, before travelling towards Gunnislake, and finally passed Lamerton.