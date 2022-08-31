Roadshow to offer advice during cost of living crisis
ANYONE with concerns over the cost of living is invited to find out what help is available at a Money Roadshow next week.
The Citizens Advice event is coming to Liskeard to help people in the area with information on coping with energy bills, rising rents and food prices.
The roadshow – the first of its kind in East Cornwall – is on Wednesday September 14 outside the Cornish Times building at Webbs House between 10am-4pm, and is open to everyone.
David Morton of Citizens Advice Cornwall said: “We’ll be offering free and independent information to show people where they can get help with their money problems, including energy bills, debt, rent and benefits.
“We know people’s finances are under more strain than ever before, causing real stress and hardship, with many have to make the hard choice between heating and eating.
“We can help by looking at people’s household budgets, seeing if savings can be made and if grants and benefits might be available. Our energy team can also look at ways people can save money through energy efficiency around the home and access help and support for vulnerable people and budgeting.”
Last year, Citizens Advice Cornwall helped more than 9,000 people in the county overcome their problems, including debts, benefits claims and housing.
Citizens Advice Cornwall Chief Executive Gill Pipkin, said: “We expect the number of people seeking our help with money problems to increase substantially in the Liskeard area in the next year. I hope people will take this opportunity to find out what assistance might be available from our expert team.”
