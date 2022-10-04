The roads are currently supported by a combination of natural embankments and retaining wall structures which require both strengthening works and vehicle containment improvement works. The Looe Valley railway line is at the base of the steep embankments. The pre-application enquiry states there is evidence of movement with tension cracks to the railway side of the highway which are being monitored by Cormac. The proposed works are needed to both stabilise the highway and improve safety for road and railway users.