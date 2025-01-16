SENIOR figures at Devon & Cornwall Police have praised vigilant members of the public who helped to report drivers suspected to be under the influence last month.
As part of the December 2024 Op Limit campaign, the Force arrested 284 people on suspicion of drink or drug driving. Of the 178 people arrested on suspicion of drink driving, 79% were males aged between 17 and 45.
On Christmas Day, 11 people were arrested on suspicion of drink driving (7 males and 4 females) and one male was arrested after testing positive for cocaine at the roadside.
On New Year’s Eve and into the early hours of New Year’s Day, seven people were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drink or drugs.
Just this week, Chief Constable James Vaughan joined officers from the Roads Policing Team to put initiatives in place to reduce road injuries and deaths on the roads across the region.
One of the initiatives is an operation known as Op Limit, which is aimed at warning drivers about the consequences of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The police hope working in partnership with local communities will help encourage people to report suspected drink or drug drivers.
Chief Inspector Dean Drury of the Roads Policing Team said: “During December, we increased operational activity to catch drink and drug drivers who put other road users at risk.
“While it is disappointing to see so many people arrested on suspicion of drink and drug related offences, I am pleased that our increased efforts to tackle those drivers has resulted in so many arrests and potential convictions.
“I would like to thank the members of the public who called us. In December alone, our control room received 227 calls to report drivers suspected to be under the influence - and many of these calls led to arrests.
“This intelligence is really important and helps us to keep roads in safe for all road users. Our officers witness the aftermath of collisions all too often, from serious injuries to fatalities and the impact on those facilities, and so are entirely committed to catching and removing impaired drivers from our roads.”
By combining proactive policing, targeted campaigns like Op Limit, the roads policing team is making progress in creating safer roads for all.
Alison Hernandez, Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon, Cornwall, and the Isles of Scilly, is chairman of the Vision Zero South West road safety partnership.
She said: “Drink and drug drivers bring far too much death and injury to Devon and Cornwall. Until that ceases to be the case I will support robust enforcement of the law and continue working with others as part of the Vision Zero South West road safety partnership.
“My new police and crime plan has a specific focus on targeting criminality of all types on the roads. I’m delighted the Force has been so proactive in policing this issue and hope it serves as a warning to anyone else who might consider getting behind the wheel when they are unfit to drive.”