A LANE on a main thorough-fare in a South East Cornwall town has been closed for emergency roadworks.
Edgecumbe Road, in Lostwithiel, which carries the A390, is closed after a pothole repair performed yesterday failed within hours of being complete.
It is believed that issues underneath the road, potentially with drainage, is causing the pothole repair to fail.
At the time of the initial work being undertaken, Councillor Colin Martin, the Cornwall Council member for Lostwithiel told residents: “I reported this pothole before 8am; it was repaired by lunchtime; I saw that it had opened up again before 5pm and reported it again straight away.
“Clearly there is an underground drainage problem forcing water up through the surface, so it could be a big job to fix.”
However in a later update, Cllr Martin added: “Looks like we've got a lane closure on Edgcumbe Road until the underlying drainage can be sorted.
“Please allow extra time on your journey and don't be tempted to use Bodmin Hill as a rat run.”
It is believed that Cormac hope to complete the work by the weekend, although Cllr Martin continued: “Cormac say they hope to have the problem fixed before the weekend. That sounds over-optimistic to me! I hope I'm wrong.”