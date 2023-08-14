Drivers in and around Cornwall will have seven National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A30, from 8pm August 7 to 6am August 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Zelah traffic signals for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A30, from midnight, April 2 to 11pm October 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 St Erth used by GWR Railway Replacement Buses on St Erth to St Ives route.
• A30, from midnight, September 1 2020 to 6am March 28 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Carland Cross to Chiverton Cross improvement scheme.
And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 7.30pm August 14 to 4am August 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Trerulefoot to Carkeel traffic signals for maintenance works.
• A30, from 7.30am to 5pm on August 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Callywith lane closure for surveys.
• A38, from 8pm August 16 to 4am August 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Menheniot - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A38, from 8pm August 16 to 4am August 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Lower Clicker - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.