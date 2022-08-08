Road closures: nine for Cornwall drivers this week

Road closures: nine for Cornwall drivers this weekDrivers in and around Cornwall will have nine National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A38, from 8pm August 3 to 5am August 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Trerulefoot to Carkeel - 2-way traffic signals for drainage work.
• A30, from 7pm August 1 to 11.59pm August 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Crowlas temporary traffic signals for Western Power Distribution works.
• A30, from 8pm July 4 2022 to 6am July 1 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Zelah exit slip road closure for improvement scheme, diversion via Henver, junction .
• A30, from midnight, September 1 2020 to midnight, December 1 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Carland Cross to Chiverton Cross improvement scheme.
• A30, from 8pm June 30 2021 to 6am December 1 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Zelah narrow lanes and 50 mph speed limit for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:
• A38, from 8pm August 9 to 5am August 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Both Directions White Lodge to Bodmin two-Way signals for Sign Repair.
• A30, from 7pm August 11 to 5am August 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Innis Downs exit slip road closed for horticulture works. Diversion via westbound to Victoria junction, to turn and return eastbound.
• A30, from 8pm August 11 to 4am August 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Fraddon lane closures for barrier repairs.
• A30, from 7pm August 15 to 6am August 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Chiverton Cross to Carland Cross carriageway closures for improvement scheme, diversion via A3075, A392 and A3058 to Summercourt.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.