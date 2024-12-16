Drivers in and around Cornwall will have 13 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A30, from 8pm December 2 to 6am December 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 eastbound, Chiverton exit slip road closed for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme, diversion via A30 eastbound, exit at Chybucca, B3284, A3075.
• A30, from 7pm December 5 to 6am December 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Treburseye to Kennards carriageway closure for resurfacing, diversion westbound, on E Park to Kennards.
• A30, from 8pm December 2 to 6am December 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 westbound, Chiverton exit slip road closed for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme, diversion via A30 westbound, exit at Scorrier, A3047, Wheat Busy loop, B3277.
• A30, from 7pm November 10 2024 to 6am January 3 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Plusha - no access to right hand lane exit slip road.
• A30, from 8pm October 20 2024 to 11pm January 19 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Chiverton to Carland - 24hr lane closure for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
And a further eight closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 7pm December 16 to 6am December 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Saltash Tunnel to Carkeel Roundabout -carriageway closed for sign erection works, diversion via B3271.
• A30, from 7pm December 16 to 6am December 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Avers to Tolvaddon - lane closure for structure maintenance works.
• A38, from 8pm December 16 to 6am December 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Moorswater exit slip road closure for surveys, diversion via A38 eastbound to Island Shop junction, A390 and B3254.
• A30, from 10pm December 16 to 5am December 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 westbound, Callywith to Carminow Cross carriageway closure for electrical works, diversion via A38 to Turfdown Roundabout, u-turn back to A30.
• A30, from 9.30am December 17 to 3.30pm December 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Scorrier to Mitchell - mobile lane closures to remove damaged signs which are a potential safety risk.
• A30, from 9am to 4pm on December 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Temple - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A30, from 8pm December 18 to 4am December 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Bolventor - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A30, from 8pm December 19 to 6am December 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Carminow Cross exit slip road closed for carriageway resurfacing works. Diversion via A30 eastbound to Cardinham and return to exit at Callywith.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.