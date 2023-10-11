Drivers in and around Cornwall will have 18 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A30, from 8pm September 25 to 5am October 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 between Carland Cross and Mitchell traffic signals for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A30, from 7pm October 2 to 6am October 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Tavistock Road, junction (A388), Launceston exit slip road closure for Cornwall Council works, diversion via A30 to Liftondown and A388.
• A38, from 7pm October 2 to 6am October 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Saltash Tunnel to Carkeel Roundabout carriageway closed for sign erection works. Diversion via the B3271.
• A30, from 4am September 23 2023 to 6am March 23 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Carland Cross to Mitchell contraflow for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme. Variable speed restrictions.
• A30, from midnight, September 1 2020 to 6am March 28 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Carland Cross to Chiverton Cross improvement scheme.
And a further 13 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 7.30pm October 11 to 6am October 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Both Directions Notterbridge to Haylake lane closures for drainage.
• A30, from 8pm October 11 to 4am October 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Scorrier to Avers lane closure for barrier repairs.
• A38, from 8pm October 12 to 4am October 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Liskeard to Moorswater lane closure for barrier repair.
• A38, from 8pm October 12 to 4am October 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Moorswater to Liskeard lane closure for barrier repair.
• A30, from 8pm October 12 to 4am October 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Avers to Scorrier lane closures for barrier repairs.
• A38, from 8pm October 13 to 4am October 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Moorswater lane closure for barrier repairs.
• A30, from 7pm October 16 to 6am October 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Fraddon to Summercourt lane closure and convoy for carriageway surfacing works.
• A30, from 7pm October 16 to 7am October 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Pennygillam, Launceston lane closure for Wildanet. Traffic signals on exit slip road.
• A30, from 7pm October 19 to 6am October 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Kennards House carriageway closed and convoy working for carriageway surfacing works. Diversion via the exit and entry slip roads.
• A30, from 7pm October 20 to 6am October 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Scorrier to Avers carriageway closed for carriageway surfacing works. Diversion via A3047.
• A38, from 9.30am October 23 to 3.30pm October 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Castle Motors lane closure for National Grid works, .
• A30, from 7pm October 23 to 6am October 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Treswithian to Loggans Moor carriageway closed for carriageway surfacing works. Diversion via minor road through Connor Downs.
• A30, from 8pm October 23 to 6am October 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Bodmin Bypass, Carminnow Cross - lane closure for safety barrier works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.