Drivers in and around Cornwall will have 13 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A30, from midnight, September 1 2020 to 6am March 28 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Carland Cross to Chiverton Cross improvement scheme.
And a further 11 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 8pm August 21 to 4am August 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Innis Downs - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A38, from 8am to 2pm on August 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Lower Clicker lane closure for barrier repairs.
• A30, from 8pm August 23 to 4am August 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Victoria lane closure for barrier repairs.
• A38, from 7.30pm August 29 to 5am August 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Tideford traffic signals for carriageway repairs.
• A30, from 8pm August 31 to 6am September 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Fraddon to Victoria - lane closure for central reservation works.
• A30, from 8pm August 31 to 5am September 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Two Bridges to Kennards House - mobile lane closures for electrical works.
• A30, from 8pm August 31 to 5am September 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Chy-an-Mor roundabout lane closure for electrical works.
• A30, from 8pm August 31 to 5am September 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Indian Queens to Fraddon - mobile lane closures for electrical works.
• A38, from 8pm August 31 to 6am September 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Both Directions Carminnow to Bodmin Parkway two-way signals for carriageway surveys.
• A30, from 7pm September 1 to 6am September 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Carminnow to Callywith - lane closure for drainage works.
• A38, from 8pm September 4 to 6am September 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Stoketon Cross traffic signals and convoy working for resurfacing.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.