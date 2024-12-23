Drivers in and around Cornwall will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A30, from 7pm November 10 2024 to 6am January 3 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Plusha - no access to right hand lane exit slip road.
• A30, from 8pm October 20 2024 to 11pm January 19 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Chiverton to Carland - 24hr lane closure for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 7.30am January 6 to 5pm January 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Turfdown to Carminow Roundabout used a diversion route for Cornwall Council.
• A30, from 9am to 4pm on January 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Colliford Lake - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A30, from 9pm January 6 to 6am January 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Penhale to Summercourt lane closures for BT works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.