Drivers in and around Cornwall will have 24 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A30, from 7pm September 18 to 6am October 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Crowlas traffic signals for surveys.
• A30, from 7pm September 1 to 6am October 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Fivelanes lane closures/convoy working for resurfacing, No right turn to Trevell 02/09/24 - 07/09/24.
• A30, from 6am September 9 to 6am November 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Avers junction, Redruth, exit slip lane closures for structure maintenance works, No access to A3047 from eastbound, exit slip road. Diversion via Bassett Road, No access to Bassett Road from westbound, exit slip road. Diversion via A3047.
• A38, from 6am September 5 to 8pm December 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Notter Bridge contraflow and 40mph speed limit for drainage works, No right turn into/out of Notter Bridge. Diversions via Carkeel roundabout and Trerulefoot roundabout.
And a further 20 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 7pm September 30 to 6am October 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Longrock Bypass lane closure for Cornwall Council works.
• A38, from 8pm September 30 to 6am October 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Notter Bridge traffic signals for drainage works.
• A30, from 8pm September 30 to 6am October 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Chiverton - lane closure for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A30, from 7pm October 1 to 6am October 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Fivelanes lane closure for resurfacing.
• A38, from 8pm October 1 to 4am October 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Landrake to Notter Bridge, two-way traffic lights for barrier works.
• A38, from 9am to 3pm on October 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Latchbrook exit slip road - narrow lanes for electrical works.
• A30, from 7pm October 2 to 6am October 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Carminow exit slip, lane closure for Cornwall Council.
• A30, from 9am to 3pm on October 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Two Bridges to Fivelanes - lane closure for electrical works.
• A38, from 7pm October 3 to 6am October 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Both directions Dobwalls to Twelvewoods Rbt, lane closure for carriageway improvements.
• A30, from 8pm October 4 to 6am October 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 westbound, Fivelanes entry slip road closure for resurfacing, diversion via A30 eastbound to Kennards House.
• A30, from 9.30am October 7 to 4pm October 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Indian Queens, lane closure installed by Cornwall Council.
• A30, from 7pm October 7 to 6am October 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Fivelanes lane closure for resurfacing.
• A30, from 7pm October 7 to 7am October 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Crowlas to St Erth traffic signals for Wildanet.
• A38, from 8pm October 7 to 6am November 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Liskeard to Lower Clicker, lane closure for carriageway improvements.
• A38, from 3am October 8 to 6am November 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Liskeard to Lower Clicker, lane closure and speed of 40mph for carriageway improvements.
• A30, from 8pm October 8 to 6am October 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Fivelanes exit slip road closure for resurfacing, diversion via A30 westbound to Bolventor and return.
• A38, from 8pm October 8 to 4am October 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Carkeel to Saltash Tunnel carriageway closures for maintenance works. , diversion via B3271.
• A30, from 8pm October 9 to 6am October 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Avers junction, Redruth, carriageway closure between exit and entry slip roads for structure maintenance works, diversion via exit and entry slips.
• A30, from 8pm October 10 to 6am October 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 both directions Landrake to Stoketon Cross carriageway closure for drainage works, eastbound, light vehicle diversion via A390 from Island Shop junction, Liskeard and A388 to Carkeel; reverse for westbound, HGV diversion via A30 from Bodmin and A388.
• A30, from 11.50pm October 12 to 3.50pm October 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Lands End Roundabout used by GWR Railway Replacement Buses on Penzance to St. Erth route.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.