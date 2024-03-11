Drivers in and around Cornwall will have 37 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that 14 closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A30, from 7pm March 8 to 6am March 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Scorrier to Boxheater (B3285) weekend carriageway closure for improvement scheme, eastbound, diversion via Blackwater, A3075 and B3285, westbound, diversion via B3285, A3075, Blackwater and A3047 to Avers junction.
• A30, from 6am March 4 to 8pm March 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Bodmin to Innis Downs 24/7 lane closure for surveys.
• A30, from 7pm March 3 to 6am March 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Bodmin to Innis Downs carriageway closure for surveys, diversion via A38 and A389.
• A30, from 4am September 23 2023 to 6am March 23 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Carland Cross to Mitchell contraflow for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme. Variable speed restrictions.
• A30, from 6am March 3 to 7pm March 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions between Temple and Bodmin lane closures for Wildanet.
• A38, from 7pm February 14 to 6am March 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Saltash Tunnel to Carkeel Roundabout carriageway closed for sign erection works. Diversion via the B3271.
• A30, from 7.30pm February 12 to 6am March 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Longrock Bypass carriageway closure for resurfacing, diversion via minor road through Longrock.
• A30, from 8.30pm February 12 to 6am March 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Longrock Bypass carriageway closure for resurfacing, diversion via minor road through Longrock.
• A30, from midnight, September 1 2020 to 6am March 28 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Carland Cross to Chiverton Cross improvement scheme.
• A30, from 7.30pm February 12 to 6am April 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Longrock Bypass lane closure for resurfacing.
• A30, from 11am February 12 to 6am April 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Longrock Bypass lane closure for resurfacing.
• A30, from 7pm January 21 to 6am May 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Two Bridges exit and entry slip road closures for South West Water works. Picnic site and toilets will be closed, exit slip diversion via A30 westbound to Plusha, B3257 and minor road to Lewannick, entry slip diversion via minor roads to Plusha. Traffic wanting to travel eastbound, on the A30 will be diverted via Fivelanes.
• A30, from 7pm March 10 to 6am May 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Lewannick exit slip road closure for South West Water works, diversion via A30 westbound to Plusha, B3257 and minor road to Lewannick.
And a further 23 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 7pm March 11 to 5am March 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Avers to Tolvaddon lane closure for sweeping.
• A30, from 8pm to 11.30pm on March 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 westbound, Avers junction, Redruth, entry slip road closure for resurfacing, diversion via A30 eastbound to Chiverton Cross roundabout and return.
• A30, from 8pm March 11 to 4am March 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Millpool lane closure for barrier repairs.
• A30, from 10pm March 11 to 6am March 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 eastbound, Scorrier exit and entry slip road closures for resurfacing, exit slip diversion via A30 eastbound to Chiverton Cross roundabout and return, entry slip diversion via minor road through Blackwater and B3277 to Chiverton Cross.
• A30, from 7pm March 12 to 5am March 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Avers entry slip road closure for barrier repair, diversion westtbound to Tolvaddon and return.
• A30, from 8pm March 12 to 4am March 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Avers to Tolvaddon lane closures for barrier repairs.
• A30, from 8pm March 12 to 5am March 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Tolvaddon entry slip road closure for barrier repair, diversion eastbound to Avers and return.
• A38, from 9am March 13 to 3pm March 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Glynn Valley stop and go for surveys.
• A30, from 7pm March 13 to 6am March 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Redruth to Talvaddon used as a diversion for Cornwall Council closure of the A3047.
• A30, from 7pm March 13 to 5am March 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Mitchell to Summercourt lane closure for drainage.
• A30, from 10pm March 13 to 6am March 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Treswithian entry slip road closure for horticultural works, diversion via A30 westbound to Loggans Moor roundabout and return.
• A38, from 9am to 3pm on March 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Trerulefoot stop and go for surveys.
• A30, from 7pm March 14 to 5am March 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Mitchell to Summercourt lane closure for drainage.
• A38, from 7pm March 15 to 6am June 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Latchbrook to Carkeel Roundabout lane closure for sign erection works.
• A30, from 7pm March 15 to 6am March 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Two Bridges lane closure for horticultural works.
• A30, from 8am to 2pm on March 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, between Launceston and Liftondown lane closure for horticultural works.
• A38, from 9am March 18 to 3pm March 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Glynn Valley stop and go for surveys.
• A38, from 9am to 3pm on March 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Trerulefoot stop and go for surveys.
• A30, from 8pm March 18 to 6am March 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Chiverton Cross to Boxheater (B3285) carriageway closures for improvement scheme, diversion via A3075 and B3285.
• A30, from 8pm March 18 to 6am March 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Fraddon to Highgate - lane closure for inspection/surveys.
• A38, from 8.30pm March 18 to 6am March 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Twelvewoods Roundabout to Turfdown Roundabout carriageway closed for routine maintenance, diversion via A390, B3269, B3268 and Turfdown Road.
• A30, from 8pm March 22 to 6am March 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Chiverton Cross to Boxheater (B3285) weekend carriageway closure for improvement scheme, diversion via A3075 and B3285.
• A38, from 7pm March 25 to 6am March 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Two Waters Foot traffic signals for road markings.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.