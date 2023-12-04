Drivers in and around Cornwall will have 32 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A38, from 7pm November 20 to 6am December 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Saltash Tunnel to Carkeel Roundabout carriageway closed for sign erection works. Diversion via the B3271.
• A30, from 7pm December 3 to 7am December 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Canon's Town to St Erth traffic signals for Wildanet.
• A30, from 4am September 23 2023 to 6am March 23 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Carland Cross to Mitchell contraflow for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme. Variable speed restrictions.
• A30, from midnight, September 1 2020 to 6am March 28 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Carland Cross to Chiverton Cross improvement scheme.
And a further 28 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 7pm December 4 to 6am December 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Scorrier to Boxheater (B3285) carriageway closures for improvement scheme, eastbound, diversion via Blackwater, A3075 and B3285, westbound, diversion via B3285, A3075, Blackwater and A3047 to Avers junction.
• A38, from 7pm December 4 to 6am December 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Trerulefoot to Lower Clicker lane closure and convoy for carriageway surfacing works.
• A30, from 7pm December 4 to 6am December 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Bolventor to Temple - lane closure for inspection/surveys.
• A30, from 8pm December 4 to 4am December 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Bodmin Bypass lane closures for barrier repairs.
• A30, from 8pm December 4 to 6am December 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Crowlas traffic signals and convoy working for signing works.
• A30, from 7pm December 5 to 6am December 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Temple to Bolventor - lane closure for inspection/surveys.
• A38, from 7pm December 5 to 6am December 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Trerulefoot to Lower Clicker lane closure and convoy for carriageway surfacing works.
• A30, from 9am to 3pm on December 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Kennards House lane closure for structure maintenance.
• A30, from 7pm December 6 to 6am December 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Varfell traffic signals for BT.
• A30, from 7pm December 6 to 6am December 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Innis Downs to Bodmin carriageway closure for resurfacing works, diversion via A389 and A38 to Callywith for A30 traffic or Carminow for A38 traffic.
• A30, from 7pm December 6 to 6am December 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Temple to Bolventor - lane closure for inspection/surveys.
• A30, from 8pm December 6 to 5am December 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Polyphant to Kennards House lane closure for BT works.
• A30, from 9pm December 7 to 6am December 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Trebursye lane closures and convoy working for BT works.
• A30, from 7pm December 8 to 6am December 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Scorrier to Boxheater (B3285) weekend carriageway closure for improvement scheme, eastbound, diversion via Blackwater, A3075 and B3285, westbound, diversion via B3285, A3075, Blackwater and A3047 to Avers junction.
• A30, from 7pm December 8 to 6am December 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Carminnow to Callywith - lane closure for drainage works.
• A30, from 7pm December 8 to 6am December 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Tavistock Road to Kennards House lane closure and convoy for carriageway surfacing works.
• A30, from 7.30pm December 8 to 5am December 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Bodmin to Callywith lane closure for drainage.
• A30, from 8pm December 8 to 6am December 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Pennygillam carriageway closed for carriageway surfacing works. Diversion via the exit and entry slip roads.
• A30, from 7pm December 12 to 6am December 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Treswithian to Loggans Moor carriageway closed for carriageway surfacing works. Diversion via minor road through Connor Downs.
• A38, from 10am to 4pm on December 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Carminow lane narrowing for electrical works.
• A30, from 7pm December 13 to 6am December 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Scorrier to Chiverton Cross carriageway closed for resurfacing works. Diversion via B3277.
• A30, from 8pm December 13 to 3am December 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Tolvaddon lane closure for electrical works.
• A30, from 9pm December 13 to 5am December 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 westbound, Callywith to Carminow Cross carriageway closure for electrical works, diversion via A38 to Turfdown Roundabout, u-turn back to A30.
• A38, from 7pm December 14 to 6am December 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Island Shop to Moorswater carriageway closed for resurfacing works. Diversion via A390 and B3254.
• A30, from 7pm to 11.59pm on December 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Bodmin Bypass between Carminow and Callywith, carriageway closure for BT works, diversion via A38.
• A30, from 7pm December 15 to 6am December 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Carminow Cross exit slip road closed for carriageway surfacing works. Diversion via A30 eastbound to Cardinham and return to Callywith exit.
• A30, from 8pm December 15 to 6am December 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 westbound, Highgate to Mitchell carriageway closure and convoy working for road markings, diversion via A39, A392, A3058 and A3076.
• A38, from 8pm December 18 to 5am December 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Notter Bridge to Carkeel two-way signals for electrical works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.