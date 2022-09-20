Road closures: almost two dozen for Cornwall drivers this week
Subscribe newsletter
Drivers in and around Cornwall will have 22 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A30, from 8pm July 4 2022 to 6am July 1 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Zelah exit slip road closure for improvement scheme, diversion via Henver, junction .
• A30, from midnight, September 1 2020 to midnight, December 1 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Carland Cross to Chiverton Cross improvement scheme.
• A30, from 8pm June 30 2021 to 6am December 1 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Zelah narrow lanes and 50 mph speed limit for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
And a further 19 closures will begin over the next seven days:
• A30, from 8pm September 19 to 4am September 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Trebursye entry slip road closure for vegetation works, *diversion via E Park Road to Kennards House junction.
• A30, from 7pm September 20 to 6am September 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Four Winds lane closure for barrier repairs.
• A30, from 8pm September 20 to 6am September 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Fraddon entry and exit Road closure and Summer Court to Indian Queens Lane closure for White Lining, diversions, exit Slip: To Indian Queens and return, entry Slip: westbound to Summer Court and return.
• A30, from 8pm September 20 to 5am September 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Loggans to St Erth carriageway closure for reconstruction/renewal. Diversion via B3301.
• A30, from 7pm September 21 to 6am September 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Temple lane closures for barrier repairs.
• A38, from 8pm September 21 to 5am September 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Moorswater to Looe Mills - Lane closure Switching for barrier/Fence Safety Repairs.
• A30, from 8pm September 21 to 4am September 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Fivelanes lane closures for vegetation works.
• A30, from 8pm September 21 to 5am September 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Crowlas traffic signals for carriageway repairs.
• A30, from 8pm September 21 to 1am September 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Polyphant lane closure for barrier repairs.
• A30, from 8pm September 21 to 6am September 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Summer Court to Indian Queens Lane closure for White Lining.
• A30, from 8pm September 22 to 6am September 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Fraddon entry and exit Road closure and Indian Queens to Summer Court Lane closure for White Lining, diversions, exit Slip: To Summer Court and return, entry Slip: eastbound to Indian Queens and return.
• A30, from 8pm September 22 to 5am September 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, between Liftondown and Launceston lane closure for carriageway repairs.
• A30, from 8pm September 22 to 6am September 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Canon's Town traffic signals for Openreach.
• A38, from 8pm September 26 to 6am October 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 both directions Landrake carriageway closures for resurfacing, diversion via A390 from Liskeard and A388 to Carkeel.
• A30, from 8pm September 27 to 5am September 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Scorrier entry slip road closed for resurfacing works. Diversion via old A30 to Chiverton Cross Roundabout.
• A38, from 8pm September 29 to 5am September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Dobwalls East entry slip road closure for maintenance works, diversion via Dobwalls to Twelvewoods roundabout.
• A30, from 7pm October 3 to 6am October 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Chiverton Cross to Scorrier lane closure and convoy for carriageway surfacing works.
• A30, from 7pm October 3 to 6am October 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Longrock Bypass lane closure for Cornwall Council works.
• A30, from 8pm October 3 to 4am October 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Bodmin Bypass lane closure for vegetation works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.