Drivers in and around Cornwall will have 22 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A30, from 7pm February 1 to 6am February 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Innis Downs lane closure for drainage works.
• A30, from 7pm February 1 to 6am February 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Innis Downs lane closure for drainage works.
• A30, from 8pm February 4 to 6am February 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Bodmin Bypass lane closure for barrier works.
• A30, from 8pm January 14 to 6am February 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Bodmin Bypass lane closure for barrier works.
• A30, from 4am September 23 2023 to 6am March 23 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Carland Cross to Mitchell contraflow for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme. Variable speed restrictions.
• A30, from midnight, September 1 2020 to 6am March 28 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Carland Cross to Chiverton Cross improvement scheme.
• A30, from 7pm January 21 to 6am May 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Two Bridges exit and entry slip road closures for South West Water works. Picnic site and toilets will be closed, exit slip diversion via A30 westbound to Plusha, B3257 and minor road to Lewannick, entry slip diversion via minor roads to Plusha. Traffic wanting to travel eastbound, on the A30 will be diverted via Fivelanes.
And a further 15 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 7pm February 5 to 6am February 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Saltash Tunnel to Carkeel Roundabout carriageway closed for sign erection works. Diversion via the B3271.
• A30, from 7pm February 5 to 6am February 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Pennygillam entry slip road closure for horticulture, diversion westbound to Kennards House A395 and return.
• A30, from 8pm February 5 to 6am February 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Polyphant to Fivelanes lane closure for surveys.
• A30, from 8am to 3pm on February 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Lifton Down to Tavistock Road - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A30, from 7pm February 8 to 6am February 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Liftondown to Tavistock Road lane closure for horticulture.
• A30, from 7pm February 8 to 6am February 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Avers, Redruth, lane closures for drainage works.
• A30, from 7pm February 9 to 6am February 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Scorrier to Boxheater (B3285) weekend carriageway closure for improvement scheme, eastbound, diversion via Blackwater, A3075 and B3285, westbound, diversion via B3285, A3075, Blackwater and A3047 to Avers junction.
• A30, from 7pm February 9 to 6am February 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Five Lanes exit slip closure for horticulture, diversion westbound to Jamaica Inn and return.
• A30, from 8am February 12 to 6am March 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Longrock Bypass carriageway closure for resurfacing, diversion via minor road through Longrock.
• A30, from 7.30pm February 12 to 6am March 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Longrock Bypass carriageway closure for resurfacing, diversion via minor road through Longrock.
• A30, from 9pm February 12 to 5am February 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 westbound, Callywith to Carminow Cross carriageway closure for electrical works, diversion via A38 to Turfdown Roundabout, u-turn back to A30.
• A30, from 7pm February 13 to 6am February 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Bodmin to Innisdown lane closure for horticulture.
• A30, from 9am to 3pm on February 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Bolventor lane closure for carriageway repairs.
• A38, from 7pm February 14 to 6am March 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Saltash Tunnel to Carkeel Roundabout carriageway closed for sign erection works. Diversion via the B3271.
• A30, from 8pm February 15 to 6am February 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Bodmin Bypass lane closure for barrier works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.