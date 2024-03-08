A LOCAL councillor feels ‘honoured’ to have been elected by the council to represent the town of Liskeard as she prepares to take on a new role as mayor.
Cllr Christina Whitty will be taking over from the current mayor, Cllr Simon Cassidy, at the end of May following the mayor choosing ceremony.
Cllr Cassidy announced that he would not be seeking re-election in late February, saying that it ‘had been the greatest honour of his life to represent the town’.
Cllr Whitty has worked alongside Cllr Simon Cassidy for the past three years as the deputy mayor and has wished him all the best as he prepares to stand down from the role.
Liskeard born and bred, Cllr Whitty joined Liskeard Town Council in 2003. She has stood on the council as mayor twice, once in 2017 and again in 2019, and deputy mayor five times.
Cllr Whitty is known to be an active member within the community standing as the chairman of the Liskeard memory cafe, a member of the Liskeard Lions, secretary of the Liskeard Royal Naval Association, and a committee member in the Royal British Legion, among others.
As she prepares to take on the role, Cllr Whitty explained: “Simon Cassidy has done a fantastic job in his three years as mayor, and will be a hard act to follow, but I promise I will give 100 per cent of my time and energy in my mayoral year, to represent the people of Liskeard.
“It’s an absolute honour and privilege to serve on the council but a greater honour to be selected by your fellow councillors to serve as mayor.”
Cllr Whitty explained that she is looking forward to working with her new deputy mayor Julian Smith, and the rest of her fellow councillors.
Cllr Smith moved to Liskeard with his wife in December 2017 from Buckinghamshire having previously holidayed in the county for 30 years prior with their three children.
In 2019, Cllr Smith became a member of Liskeard Town Council. He has been the chair of the facilities committee, the parks and open spaces committee, the CCTV Working Party, the Liskeard Chamber of Commerce and the South East Cornwall Conservative Association.
Cllr Smith has also been working with the Liskeard Traders’ Association and others in the town to seek improvements which could make the town more attractive to shoppers and investors. Until recently, Cllr Smith also sat as the chair of governors at Liskeard Hillfort Primary School having helped guide them to their Ofsted ‘Good’ rating.
Cllr Cassidy has highlighted the work Cllr Whitty has contributed to the community over the years, adding that she has been his ‘rock’ during his time as mayor.
Cllr Cassidy said: “Christina works extremely hard in the community and is well-known throughout our town.
“It was actually Christina who inspired me to stand as mayor in the first place and she has been an inspiration and a rock to me throughout the three years I’ve served.
“I am extremely grateful for the friendship and support she, and her consort Terry have given me during this time.
“I wish her and her deputy elect Julian the best of luck and hope they continue the hard work we have started together to make our town a better place for all.”
Looking ahead, Cllr Whitty has expressed some of the plans and projects she is excited to work on, saying that she is ‘expecting a busy year’.
Cllr Whitty added: “As mayor /chairman of the council I will continue to work closely with my fellow councillors especially my deputy Julian Smith on our town council projects such as Castle Park, Guild Hall and the Affiliation with FOST, which the now mayor Simon Cassidy has been working towards, so I will carry that on with that project.
“As a member of the Lions, I am looking forward to working towards this year’s carnival and St Matthews Fair – I will support as many community events as possible.
“I am expecting a busy year and will deal with issues as and when they arise, with the help of my fellow councillors.
“I look forward to working with all the Liskeard organisations, and working hard for the people of Liskeard.”