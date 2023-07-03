Drivers in and around Cornwall will have 23 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a holdup of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A30, from 8pm June 26 to 6am July 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Carland Cross roundabout lane closure for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A30, from midnight, April 2 to 11pm October 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 St Erth used by GWR Railway Replacement Buses on St Erth to St Ives route.
• A30, from midnight, September 1 2020 to 6am December 16 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Carland Cross to Chiverton Cross improvement scheme.
And a further 20 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 7pm July 3 to 6am July 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 St Erth traffic signals for Cornwall Council works.
• A30, from 8pm July 3 to 6am July 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 between Chiverton Cross and Carland Cross traffic signals for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A30, from 9pm July 3 to 6am July 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Colliford Lake - lane closure for electrical works.
• A30, from 9am July 4 to 3.30pm July 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Fivelanes lane closure for BT works.
• A38, from 9pm July 4 to 6am July 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Doublebois temporary traffic signals for electrical works.
• A30, from 8pm July 5 to 4am July 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Temple - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A30, from 8pm July 6 to 4am July 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Victoria - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A30, from 7pm July 10 to 6am July 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Lewannick exit slip road closure for Cornwall Council works, diversion via A30 westbound to Plusha, B3257 and minor road to Lewannick.
• A38, from 7.30pm July 11 to 6am July 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Saltash Tunnel carriageway closures for maintenance works. , diversion via B3271.
• A30, from 8pm July 11 to 5am July 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Avers entry slip road closure for horticulture, diversion westbound to Tolvaddon and return.
• A38, from 9pm July 11 to 6am July 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Liskeard Road traffic lights / lane closure for service repairs installed by BT.
• A30, from 7pm July 13 to 5am July 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Hayle traffic lights for manhole renewal on behalf of Lumen Technologies.
• A30, from 8pm July 14 to 6am July 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Chiverton Cross to Boxheater (B3285) weekend carriageway closure for improvement scheme, diversion via A3075 and B3285.
• A30, from 7pm July 17 to 6am July 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 both directions Chiverton Cross to Carland Cross carriageway closures for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme. No access to the westbound, A30 west of Mitchell, westbound, diversion via A3058 from Summercourt, A392 and A3075 to Chiverton Cross. Reverse for eastbound.
• A30, from 7pm July 17 to 6am July 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Launceston to Two Bridges lane closures for pavement surveys.
• A30, from 7pm July 17 to 6am July 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Innis Downs lane closure for drainage survey.
• A30, from 8pm July 17 to 6am July 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Treburseye exit slip road closure for pavement surveys, diversion to Kennards House exit and return via E Park.
• A30, from 8pm July 17 to 6am July 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Kennards House entry slip road closure for pavement surveys, diversion east to Pennygillam exit and return.
• A38, from 8pm July 17 to 5am July 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Both Directions Lower Clicker lane closures for electrical works.
• A38, from 8pm July 17 to 5am July 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Lower Clicker exit slip road closure for electrical works, diversion east to Trerulefoot Rbt and return.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.