THE A374 between Trerulefoot and Torpoint is closed at Polbathic following a collision.
Police were called at 11am after a car was in collision with a wall and overturned onto its roof.
“The female driver was trapped and extracted by the fire service,” said police. “She has been assessed by paramedics and will be taken to Derriford Hospital as a precaution.”
The road is currently blocked both ways.
Motorists in the area are reporting delays on the coastal road between Downderry and Crafthole as drivers seek alternative routes.