A ROAD is closed in South East Cornwall after a two vehicle collision.
Devon and Cornwall Police were called to reports of an incident at Knill Cross in Millbrook.
A person is believed to be injured, however the severity is not yet known.
Traffic reports indicate: “Knill Cross both ways closed, delays due to accident from Higher Anderton Road to King Street.”
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: Police were called at 1.15pm today (June 3) to the area of Knill Cross in Millbrook, following a report of a two vehicle collision.
“One person is believed to have sustained an injury – the extent is not yet known.
“A road closure is in place while this incident is ongoing.”