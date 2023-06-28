Charlie Gillett RNLI Lead Lifeguard Supervisor for southeast Cornwall said; ‘Two of the last casualties who were pulled furthest out to sea were very close to drowning, however, due to the quick actions of our lifeguard team, both lives were saved, and they walked away from the incident unharmed. This is a stark reminder of how conditions in the water can change very quickly. If you do find yourself caught in a rip current, don’t try to swim against it or you’ll get exhausted. If you can stand, wade don’t swim, and if you can, swim parallel to the shore until free of the rip and then head for shore. Always raise your hand and shout for help.’