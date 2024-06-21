Each year the outgoing president and Rotarians from Looe Valley Rotary Club distribute donations from money they have raised during their fundraising activities to nominated charities and good causes. On June 19, at the start of a training evening, Ivor Campbell, Jonathan Newman and Megan Williams visited Looe Lifeboat Station on behalf of their outgoing president Stephen McGuire, to present a £500 donation to lifeboat operations manager, Dave Haines, and volunteer crew.