The RNLI is searching for volunteers to help as guides in the Looe boathouse.
Initially they are looking to fill a Thursday afternoon slot between 1.30pm and 4pm but also ad hoc shifts during the week when guides are unavailable.
The role of a boathouse guide in the visits team is to welcome visitors to the station, promoting the work of the RNLI and their volunteer crews, and providing information about the charity’s lifeboats, launch vehicles and lifeguards.
Anyone interested in applying can contact lifeboat visits officer Geoff Gee for more information at [email protected]