Today, the charity is saving more lives, in more ways, in more places than ever before. It operates 238 lifeboat stations and has seasonal lifeguards on more than 240 lifeguarded beaches around the UK and Ireland. A RNLI spokesperson said: “Everything the charity has achieved has only been possible thanks to ordinary people doing extraordinary things, from our volunteers who selflessly give their time, to the incredible generosity of our supporters who fund our lifesaving work. “